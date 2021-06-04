Who should the Cowboys take with their first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft? | Locked On Cowboys

Could Dallas pick linebacker Micah Parsons at No. 10? Or are they trying to set up a smokescreen? Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool discuss the latest draft rumors.

DALLAS — Who should the Cowboys take with their first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft?

In this episode of the Locked On Cowboys Podcast, Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool discuss the latest NFL Draft rumors.

It's doesn't seem like it's a great year for pass rushers. Many draft pundits are down on this year's defensive tackle class. Linebackers, though are a different story.

The Cowboys' first pick in the first round is at No. 10. Will the call go to speedy Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons? Or are they trying to set up a smokescreen?

Is Oregon LT Penei Sewell falling in this draft and would the Cowboys select him at No. 10? Plus, they debate if UCF safety Richie Grant is on their radar and if the team could add a wide receiver inside the top-100 of the NFL Draft.

Finally, it's another Mock Draft Monday and they talk about Rashawn Slater vs. Patrick Surtain II in a recent mock draft by The Draft Network.

The Cowboys have struggled in the secondary for a while now, but is fixing the offensive line a bigger priority than finding a good cornerback? The guys discuss that and if Slater would make sense for the Cowboys in the first round.

