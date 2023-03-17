Cowboys sign Cooper Rush to two-year deal

The Cowboys on Friday announced that Rush has agreed to a two-year contract that will keep him with the club.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Cooper Rush is staying in Dallas.

The Cowboys on Friday announced that Rush has agreed to a two-year contract that will keep him with the club.

The deal was reported to be a total of $6 million.

Rush played a key role in the Cowboys' 2022 season, steadying the ship after Dak Prescott went down with an injury in Dallas' first game of the season.

Rush went 4-1 as a starter for the Cowboys, throwing for 1,051 yards and five touchdowns. While the Dallas offense was more explosive when Dak Prescott returned from injury, Rush proved himself a formidable backup in Prescott's absence.

Rush joined the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2017, playing sparingly over his first five seasons in the league.

The Rush contract is another transaction in what's become a busy week for the Cowboys. He joins Leighton Vander Esch, Donovan Wilson and C.J. Goodwin as free agent signings.

On Tuesday, Dallas traded for Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Then, on Wednesday, they announced they were parting ways with running back Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott still had several years left on his contract, but the Cowboys had an out in the deal after the 2022 season.

The Cowboys earlier this offseason decided to place the franchise tag on running back Tony Pollard, a move that will pay Pollard $10.09 million in 2023. Dallas could end up picking up a running back in April's draft, but Pollard will be the Cowboys starter for at least one more season.