Dallas Cowboys release schedule for 2022 training camp in Oxnard

DALLAS — Dallas Cowboys fans, it's that time of the year! The sure-fire way to tell the NFL season is just right around the corner.
The Cowboys are returning to Oxnard at the end of July for this year's training camp. It's the 16th season Dallas has practiced at the Southern California city.
The team will hold its first practice on July 27. The Cowboys announced that all practices between July 27 and Aug. 10 in Oxnard will be open to the public.
The annual opening ceremony will be held on Saturday, July 30.
Below is the full schedule for the 2022 training camp:
- Wednesday, July 27 - 11:30 a.m. PDT – First Open Practice
- Thursday, July 28 - 11:30 a.m. PDT – Open Practice
- Friday, July 29 - 11:30 a.m. PDT – Open Practice
- Saturday, July 30 – Open Practice: Cowboys Back Together Saturday Fan Fest & Opening Ceremonies
- 9:30 a.m. PDT Fan Activations Open
- 10:45 a.m. PDT Opening Ceremony
- 11:30 a.m. PDT Open Practice
- Monday, Aug 1 - 11 a.m. PDT – Open Practice
- Tuesday, Aug. 2 - 11 a.m. PDT – Open Practice
- Wednesday, Aug. 3 - 10 a.m. PDT – Open Practice/Mock Game
- Thursday, Aug. 4 - 11 a.m. PDT – Open Practice
- Friday, Aug. 5 - 11 a.m. PDT – Open Practice
- Saturday, Aug. 6 - 10 a.m. PDT – Open Practice/Mock Game
- Monday, Aug. 8 - 11 a.m. PDT – Open Practice & Heroes Appreciation Day
- Tuesday, Aug. 9 - 11 a.m. PDT – Open Practice
- Wednesday, Aug. 10 - 10 a.m. PDT – Final Open Practice in Oxnard
According to the team, the Cowboys will leave Oxnard after the Aug. 10 practice and then head to Denver for joint practices with the Broncos before their preseason matchup on Aug. 13.
Dallas will do the same in Los Angeles before their Aug. 20 preseason game against the Chargers.