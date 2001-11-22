Creed played the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving game halftime show 20 years ago today

Reminiscing about when Scott Stapp took us higher.

DALLAS — Country star Luke Combs was just announced as the performer for the Dallas Cowboys' Thanksgiving game halftime show this year -- but the only halftime performance people wanted to talk about on Twitter on Monday was from 20 years ago.

That's because Monday marks 20 years since Creed played the halftime show at the Cowboys' 2001 Thanksgiving game against the Denver Broncos.

A video clip of the post-grunge band's performance was widely shared on Twitter on Monday. You've probably seen the clip before; it features the band playing their hit "Higher" -- with frontman Scott Stapp decked out in a custom Cowboys jersey -- as a man flies through Texas Stadium on a wire with what looks like bedsheets for angels' wings.

And if you haven't seen it, take a look at this clip from that memorable display:

On this day, November 22, 2001:



Thanksgiving. Broncos at Cowboys. Creed gifts the world with a halftime show that continues to tickle our hearts and imagining a world in which everyone gracefully flies around on lively bed sheets. (via @JeffMcDev) pic.twitter.com/6gndFkZnG1 — Tim Ryan (@TheSportsHernia) November 22, 2021

You can watch the full performance here, but the big topic of conversation on Monday was remembering just how wild of a halftime show it was. The Cowboys have been hosting halftime performers since 1997, and nobody has done anything like that since.

The moment has gone down in meme history -- like the time in 2019 when Yahoo! Sports NFL's Twitter account referenced the performance after the 'Boys earned their third playoff win since 1996. That version of the video was edited to Photoshop Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' face onto the aerial dancer and then-head coach Jason Garrett onto Stapp's body, with quarterback Dak Prescott's visage placed on the lead guitarist.

The @DallasCowboys celebrated in style after their third playoff win since 1996 🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/bLm2BmiZ1h — Yahoo Sports NFL (@YahooSportsNFL) January 6, 2019

Alas, the Cowboys did not take their game any higher after that famed Creed halftime performance, eventually losing that 2001 Thanksgiving game.

Interestingly, the Cowboys have historically won more Thanksgiving games when a rock or pop artist performs on its holiday stage as opposed to when country musicians are given the honor.

"Forever After All" singer Combs will look to turn that troubling country music trend around this year, as he bears the distinction of kicking off the team's 25th season of partnering with the Salvation Army for the halftime performance.