The signing of Randall Cobb suggests that the Dallas Cowboys could be done looking for help at the receiver position for the upcoming season. However, Cobb brings a lot of wear and tear and is only coming to Dallas on a one-year deal, so it’s possible that the Cowboys could continue to look for a young, dynamic receiver for the long term.

If Dallas still opts to select a receiver in the NFL Draft, and considering where they will be selecting, they could be eyeing someone who can win from the slot while also giving them the flexibility to win from other areas, such as carries and screens. A notable name for consideration that fits that mold is Tyshun “Deebo” Samuel from South Carolina.

NAME: Deebo Samuel

SCHOOL: South Carolina

POSITION: Wide Receiver

CLASS: Senior

HT: 5’11”

WT: 214 lbs

ARMS: 31 3/8”

HANDS: 10”

Samuel has the build of a running back and he very much plays like one with the ball in his hands. He shows impressive vision when he turns to move upfield while always looking to work his way through traffic.

Samuel isn’t an easy man to bring down with arm tackle attempts and he shows competitive toughness. He also uses these skills in the return game which makes him even more valuable to a team like the Cowboys who could use help in that area after a few of seasons of subpar production.

Samuel can really separate from defenders with his 4.48 speed which is what makes him a dangerous secondary or third option for an offense.

Samuel does a good job with his route running and creating a throwing window for his quarterback. Although, often times at South Carolina, it was difficult to really gauge his comfort level with inconsistent quarterback play and he did have injury issues leading up to this past season.

What is most intriguing about his game is release and yards after the catch. He is tough to bring down alone and has the competitive fire to gain those tough yards. The Cowboys could use a tough runner after the catch to really put pressure on opposing defenses and wear them down late in the game.

The big questions surrounding Samuel has to do with his blocking and availability. He was inconsistent as a blocker but that could be a technique issue. He has the physicality to do so, given how he runs with the ball in his hands, but that’s an area of improvement he’ll need to address at the next level.

As far as availability goes, up until this past season Samuel was prone to missing time as he dealt with hamstring issues and a broken leg which left him on the sidelines for several games during his freshman and junior seasons in Columbia.

Samuel is a hard runner and that means he’s going to accumulate his fair share of bumps and bruises. Durability concerns might move him down a little in the draft but that could work to Dallas’ benefit.

Given the acquisition of Cobb, it’s difficult to say that receiver is still an area of need for the Cowboys but with Samuel’s dynamic playmaking ability, this could be a match for a team that is looking to give Dak Prescott as many options as possible. For the Cowboys, Samuel is another viable option at the 58th pick should they decide playmaking is still a top priority.

