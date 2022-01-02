Cowboys WR Michael Gallup done for season with torn ACL, Jerry Jones says

Gallup was injured in the second quarter of Sunday's game after hauling in a pass for a touchdown.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys lost more than Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters following the loss that receiver Michael Gallup tore his ACL, ending his season.

Gallup suffered the injury in the second quarter as he hauled in a 21-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Dak Prescott.

He made the catch for the score but immediately grabbed his left knee while on the ground. He was able to walk off the field with help from team staff.

The receiver was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game. Dallas went on to lose a close one against Arizona, 25-22.