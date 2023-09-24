Cowboys linemen Zack Martin and Tyler Biadasz inactive ahead of Cardinals game Saturday

Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith was also added to the injury report. He is not listed as inactive, but his availability is in question.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Dallas Cowboys offense will be without a pair of starters on the offensive line when they face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.

All-Pro right guard Zack Martin (ankle) and center Tyler Biadasz (hamstring) are inactive for Week 3.

Meanwhile, Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith (knee) was a late add to the injury report. He is not among the inactives, but his availability is in question. It's something to monitor once the Cowboys (2-0) and Cardinals (0-2) kick off at 3:25 p.m.

Biadasz suffered a hamstring injury in practice Thursday while Martin did not practice all week.

The Cowboys are 3-4 in their last seven games without the eight-time Pro Bowler Martin.