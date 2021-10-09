Cowboys OT La'el Collins suspended 5 games for violating NFL's substance-abuse policy

Collins started Thursday night's season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DALLAS — Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La'el Collins has been suspended for five games for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy, according to a league spokesperson.

Collins was suspended without pay and will be eligible to return to the team's active roster on Monday, Oct. 18, after the Week 6 matchup with the New England Patriots.

The 28-year-old started Thursday night's regular season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was his first game after missing all of last season due to a hip injury.

The Cowboys lost Thursday's game 31-29.