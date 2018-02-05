Jason Witten is headed for the broadcast booth after a 15-year, Hall-of-Fame career with the Dallas Cowboys.

It's a sad day for Cowboys fans, as Witten has been a mainstay with the organization since 2003 and is one of the NFL's most likable players.

Here are five reasons we'll miss No. 82 in the silver and blue:

He’s one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history

The obvious reason to miss Jason Witten is his on-field production. He’s the Cowboys franchise’s all-time leader in receptions with 1,152 – 53 percent more than second-place Michael Irvin – and receiving yards with 12,448.

He has the second-most receptions by a tight end in NFL history and fourth-most overall. He’s also an 11-time Pro-Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro.

He’s a world-class family man

Witten’s greatness isn’t just about football. He’s a family man, too.

He’s a father to two sons, Cooper and C.J., and two daughters, Landry and Hadley. Bonus points for naming one daughter after the legendary Tom Landry.

His kids are regulars on Witten’s Instagram feed and at Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, like this time when he “interviewed” his sons after practice last year:

His toughness

Witten ends his career on a streak of 235 consecutive games played. He’s played through myriad injuries in his career, appearing in every game since Week 6 of his rookie campaign.

And, of course, there was that time he ran 30 yards, helmetless, after getting popped on a fourth-quarter play against the Eagles in 2007.

The most Jason Witten play ever pic.twitter.com/ZHCM1alkP4 — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) April 27, 2018

He's a genuine teammate

One thing fellow Cowboys players have known since 2003 is this: Witten's got your back. He's a leader (and one of the best interviews) in the Cowboys locker room and on the field. Take this video for example:

After Cole Beasley muffed a punt in the final minutes of an Oct. 25, 2015 loss in New York, Witten caught up to him walking off the field and put his arm around him as they exited the field to a chorus of hecklers.

His bromance with Tony Romo

Tony Romo and Jason Witten celebrate after scoring a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints on September 28, 2014. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Tom Pennington, 2014 Getty Images

It makes sense that Witten would follow in the footsteps of his best bud, Tony Romo, in hanging it up to join the broadcast booth.

The two were great friends and great teammates in their 14 years together in Dallas, connecting for historic numbers on the field and traveling together off of it.

In 2014, Romo said Witten “might be the best Cowboy of all time.” In 2017, Witten penned a heartfelt goodbye to Romo after his quarterback stepped away from the game. Romo responded in the only way a best friend would: “Gonna miss u the most 82.”

Community service

Witten’s charitable side likely won’t go away with his departure from the playing field, but it’s part of why Cowboys fans love him, so we’ll tack it onto this list anyway.

He’s helped victims of domestic violence – something that impacted his family growing up – through his SCORE Foundation for nearly a decade. He’s become one of the lead voices in the NFL against domestic violence and was the league’s 2012 Walter Payton Man of the Year, awarded to a player with a large impact in his community.

