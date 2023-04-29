2023 NFL Draft: These players picked have North Texas ties

DALLAS — For three nights, hundreds of college players dreams of making it to the NFL came true. And a handful of those players have North Texas ties, whether they played here in high school or college.
Here is a look at where each of these North Texas natives got drafted:
1st round
- New England Patriots: Christian Gonzalez (The Colony High School; The Colony)
- Seattle Seahawks: Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Rockwall High School; Rockwall)
- Los Angeles Chargers: Quentin Johnston (Temple High School; TCU)
2nd round
- Los Angeles Rams: Steve Avila (South Grand Prairie High School; Grand Prairie; TCU)
- Kansas City Chiefs: Rashee Rice (Richland High School; North Richland Hills; SMU)
- Denver Broncos: Marvin Mims (Lone Star High School; Frisco; OU)
3rd round
- Denver Broncos: Drew Sanders (Billy Ryan High School; Denton)
New Orleans Saints: Kendre Miller (Miller Mount Enterprise High School; TCU)
4th round
- Houston Texans: Dylan Horton (Frisco High School; TCU)
- Washington Commanders: Braden Daniels (Hebron High School; Carrollton)
- Los Angeles Chargers: Derius Davis (Out of state in high school; TCU)
- Jacksonville Jaguars: Tyler Lacy (Sachse High School; Sachse)
5th round
- Arizona Cardinals: Clayton Tune (Hebron High School; Carrollton)
6th round
- Los Angeles Rams: Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (Midway High School; TCU)
- San Francisco 49ers: Dee Winters (Burton High School; Brenham; TCU)
7th round
- Los Angeles Chargers: Max Duggan (Out-of-state in high school; TCU)
- San Francisco 49ers: Brayden Willis (Martin High School; Arlington)
More NFL Draft coverage: