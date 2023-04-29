x
NFL

2023 NFL Draft: These players picked have North Texas ties

There were numerous players drafted this year with ties to North Texas!

DALLAS — For three nights, hundreds of college players dreams of making it to the NFL came true. And a handful of those players have North Texas ties, whether they played here in high school or college.

Here is a look at where each of these North Texas natives got drafted: 

1st round

  • New England Patriots: Christian Gonzalez (The Colony High School; The Colony)
  • Seattle Seahawks: Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Rockwall High School; Rockwall)
  • Los Angeles Chargers: Quentin Johnston (Temple High School; TCU)

2nd round

  • Los Angeles Rams: Steve Avila (South Grand Prairie High School; Grand Prairie; TCU)
  • Kansas City Chiefs: Rashee Rice (Richland High School; North Richland Hills; SMU)
  • Denver Broncos: Marvin Mims (Lone Star High School; Frisco; OU)

3rd round

  • Denver Broncos: Drew Sanders (Billy Ryan High School; Denton)

  • New Orleans Saints: Kendre Miller (Miller Mount Enterprise High School; TCU)

4th round

  • Houston Texans: Dylan Horton (Frisco High School; TCU)
  • Washington Commanders: Braden Daniels (Hebron High School; Carrollton)
  • Los Angeles Chargers: Derius Davis (Out of state in high school; TCU)
  • Jacksonville Jaguars: Tyler Lacy (Sachse High School; Sachse)

5th round

  • Arizona Cardinals: Clayton Tune (Hebron High School; Carrollton)

6th round

  • Los Angeles Rams: Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (Midway High School; TCU)
  • San Francisco 49ers: Dee Winters (Burton High School; Brenham; TCU)

7th round

  • Los Angeles Chargers: Max Duggan (Out-of-state in high school; TCU)
  • San Francisco 49ers: Brayden Willis (Martin High School; Arlington)

