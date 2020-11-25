LIVE BLOG: No. 17 Texas Longhorns lead No. 13 Iowa State Cyclones, 13-10

Check out live score updates and the latest highlights from the Texas vs. Iowa State game here.

AUSTIN, Texas —



3rd quarter:

Texas 13, Iowa State 10

Iowa State (Own 25):

Key moments/plays: Iowa State moved to midfield after a few completed screen passes by Brock Purdy. UT's defense stood tall on a third and short at midfield though and forced the Cyclones to punt.

Result: Punt.

HALFTIME: Texas 13, Iowa State 10

The Texas defense has held the Iowa State potent rushing game in check thus far. The Big 12's leading rusher, Breece Hall has only 37 yards on 10 carries. UT started the game strong, taking a 10-0 lead, but Iowa State's Brock Purdy has kept the Cyclones in the game through the air.

Purdy has thrown for 146 yards and one touchdown on 14-for-23 passing.

For Texas, senior quarterback Sam Ehlinger has lifted most of the offensive load, accounting for 161 of UT's 218 total yards. Ehlinger has 132 yards passing, 29 yards rushing and a rushing touchdown. Freshman running back Bijan RObinson had 43 yards rushing on 10 carries in the first quarter, but was stopped for -1 yard on one carry in the second quarter.

Here is a look at the full first half stats:

2nd quarter

Texas 13, Iowa State 10

Iowa State (Own 17):

Key moments/plays: Brock Purdy completed two passes for 14 yards and nine yards to bring the ball close to the 40 yard line. Texas used its first timeout of the half with 1:05 remaining. Purdy completed a pass over the middle to bring the Cyclones offense to midfield. Purdy ran for two yards and a first down. Iowa State called its second timeout with 27 seconds left. Purdy completed a 16-yard out route to Charlie Kolar to get the offense to the Texas 23-yard line. Texas used its second timeout of the first half with 15 seconds left. Iowa State took two shots for the end zone, which both fell incomplete. Iowa State used its final timeout with nine seconds left. The third and final pass for the end zone was broken up by the UT defense. Iowa State missed the 41-yard field goal to end the half.

Result: Missed field goal. Halftime.

Texas (Own 35):

Key moments/plays: Texas stalled at midfield and punted the ball away.

Result: Punt.

Iowa State (Con't):

Key moments/plays: Brock Purdy completed a 20-yard pass over the middle to Dylan Soehner. A big run by Breece Hall on the next play was wiped out by a holding penalty. Purdy picked it back up with a 13-yard scramble. A few plays later, in Texas territory, Purdy ran for seven yards on third and eight. Iowa State went for it on fourth down and converted with a six-yard Hall run to the Texas five-yard line. A false start penalty backed up Iowa State. UT's defense held strong and forced a field goal.

Result: Field goal.

1st quarter

Texas 13, Iowa State 7

Iowa State (Own 25):

Key moments/plays: Breece Hall ran for six yards and this ended the first quarter.

Result: End of quarter.

Texas (Own 44):

Key moments/plays: Sam Ehlinger threw another deep pass intended for Joshua Moore, which fell incomplete but drew a pass interference penalty. Ehlinger picked up 12 yards on a quarterback-designed run. After back-to-back runs for loss, Iowa State called its first timeout before third and long. UT did not convert the third down and kicked the 47-yard field goal. Dicker missed the field goal, but a defensive penalty moved up the field goal attempt five yards. Dicker made the 42-yard field goal.

Result: Field goal.

Iowa State (Own 17):

Key moments/plays: Texas' defense broke up two passes and forced the Cyclones offense to go three-and-out.

Result: Punt.

Texas (Own 25):

Key moments/plays: Sam Ehlinger picked up eight yards on a scramble after a broken play. Ehlinger hit Jordan Whittington for 13 yards and Roschon Johnson helped UT cross midfield with an 11-yard run. Ehlinger completed a pass over the middle to Tarik Black, which was jarred loose after the catch. The call on the play was a catch and fumble recovered by Iowa State. The play was reviewed and the call on the field stood.

Result: Fumble.

Iowa State (Own 25):

Key moments/plays: Brock Purdy moved the Iowa State offense with short passes of five yards, seven yards and five yards. A penalty on the UT defense moved the ball past midfield. Purdy ended the drive with a 35-yard touchdown pass.

Result: Touchdown.

Texas (Own 37):

Key moments/plays: Texas rode the legs of freshman running back Bijan Robinson for runs of 10 yards and 18 yards. Sam Ehlinger hit Brennan Eagles for an 18-yard pass and Ehlinger capped off the drive with a 17-yard touchdown run.

Result: Touchdown.

Iowa State (Own 25):

Key moments/plays: Texas forced a three-and-out on the first drive.

Result: Punt.

Texas (Own 25):

Key moments/plays: After a few run plays, Sam Ehlinger hit Brennan Eagles on a deep shot for 59 yards to put UT inside the five-yard line. The Cyclones defense held strong and forced UT to kick a field goal on the opening drive.

Result: Field goal.

Big play over the top to Brennan Eagles on the opening drive!



Follow in-game updates here: https://t.co/33UWE7FILI



pic.twitter.com/6jC4ydhaa5 #hookem #thisistexas — KVUE News (@KVUE) November 27, 2020

Preview

Coming off of two straight weeks without games, the No. 17 Texas Longhorns (5-2 overall, 4-2 in Big 12) will host the No. 13 Iowa State Cyclones (6-2 overall, 6-1 in Big 12) on Friday, Nov. 27, and the game will air at 11 a.m. on KVUE.

The UT game comes after the team's bye week, followed by a game postponement versus Kansas last week. The game was postponed due to Kansas's "inability to meet the minimum position requirements established by the Big 12 Conference," according to a release from Kansas Athletics.

Everything you need to know

The Texas-Iowa State game on Nov. 27 will have Big 12 Championship implications for both teams. Iowa State sit atop the Big 12 standings and UT sit in the No. 3 spot as of Nov. 23. UT defeating Iowa State is imperative for the team's hopes to return to the Big 12 Championship game, which is scheduled for Dec. 19

RELATED:

The University of Texas will also erect a statue of Julius Whittier, the Texas Longhorns' first Black varsity football player, in the north end of Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The statue will be unveiled on Friday before the Texas-Iowa State game.

"A civil rights pioneer with a football uniform on."



Here's more on Julius Whittier, the first black letterman in Texas football history: https://t.co/Roboc6t4cE pic.twitter.com/uD5ASNVgFR — Jake García (@Jake_M_Garcia) November 27, 2020

Throughout the game, KVUE will provide live, in-game updates on kvue.com/longhorns, tell you where you can listen to the game if you can't watch it on TV and will update you on the Longhorns news through our social media channels.

Catch the highlight breakdown and full-game analysis after the game on KVUE news at 10 p.m.