'All steak, no sizzle': TCU Football head coach Sonny Dykes says the goal for the new season -- to simply win games

ARLINGTON, Texas — One of the big questions for the upcoming college football season in North Texas? Can TCU Football mimic last year’s success?

The Horned Frogs earned a spot in the College Football Playoff in 2022 – the first Texas team to do so – before losing the national title to the Georgia Bulldogs. But no one can deny their Cinderella run. And in his first year of coaching in Fort Worth, Sonny Dykes earned eight separate Coach of the Year honors.

During the Big 12 Media Days press conference Wednesday, July 12, Dykes said the challenge coming into a new season? To not worry about those high expectations and to find the right formula to continue winning football games.

Dykes said last year was fun and the team’s slogan was “All steak and no sizzle,” meaning they didn’t look at the standings, rankings or buy into the chatter. He said he was proud of his team’s ability to focus on the things they couldn’t control. That’s what made them special.

“We were better collectively than we were individually,” said Dykes.

And this year, Dykes hopes his team buys into that same mentality and level of commitment.

When asked how losing their quarterback Max Duggan and running back Kendre Miller to the 2023 NFL Draft will affect the team this upcoming season, Dykes expressed that there’s now a need for leadership.

Dykes said if his squad finds players who are able to step up and have the drive to lead, they’ll find success and it would “be a great year.”

He also said his staff is full of tremendous leadership too.

“I think we share a vision of what we want TCU football to look like and they certainly provide the resources that we need…” Dykes said. “[I’m] Blessed and fortunate to be here and excited about this season.”

Another part of Dykes’ game plan is to concentrate on their defense. He said the Frogs addressed it in their transfer portal selections.

Some are calling the incoming freshman class the best new recruits in the Big 12.