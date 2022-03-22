SMU basketball coach Tim Jankovich announces retirement

Jankovich posted a 125-64 (66.1%) record over six seasons as head coach, the second-highest winning percentage in SMU history.

SMU men's basketball coach Tim Jankovich announced Tuesday he is retiring and will not return as the Mustangs' coach next season.

Jankovich's coaching career spanned 39 seasons, with the last 10 spent at SMU. He was named head coach at SMU on July 8, 2016, after four years as associate head coach.

Jankovich posted a 125-64 (66.1%) record over six seasons as head coach, the second-highest winning percentage in SMU history, according to Mustangs Athletics. His teams also held the highest winning percentage at home in program history (82.7%).

"It has been an honor and a privilege to have coached at SMU for the past ten years," Jankovich said in a statement. "I am grateful to Dr. Turner and Rick Hart for their support and leadership. I am also grateful to all the outstanding players, coaches, managers and support staff I have had the opportunity to work with along the way. Basketball has been at the center of my life since the 8th grade, including 39 years in college coaching. I have loved and cherished every minute of it. But with those incredible memories has come tremendous sacrifice. I find myself at a stage in life where I no longer can in good conscience make the necessary sacrifices that this position demands. I feel a strong pull to spend more time with the people whom I have unfortunately neglected the most over the years - my dad, my family and my friends. This is why I have decided to step down and retire from my position as head basketball coach. We have loved our time here at SMU and will cherish our memories forever."

Jankovich's retirement comes after the Mustangs finished 24-9 overall and 13-4 in the American Athletic Conference. The Mustangs were the No. 2 seed in the American Athletic Conference and lost to the No. 3 seed Memphis in the semifinals. SMU was not selected to compete in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, but secured an NIT bid. The 2022 season ended for SMU after a loss to Washington State in the second round.