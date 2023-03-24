Meet the Houston woman with a Final Four and Super Bowl on her resume

You'll be able to find her helping visitors in the middle of Final Four Fan Fest at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Veriel Henry, or 'Ms. V' as many call her, is certainly no stranger to helping out when a big event rolls into town with a Final Four and a Super Bowl among the events already on her volunteering resume.

“In 2006 my baby girl was in middle school and needed to get some volunteer hours. And a friend told me about Harris County Houston Sports Authority,” she said. “Came down, signed up…my baby graduated college and I’m still here with Harris County Houston Sports Authority volunteering."

During the 2016 Final Four here in Houston, Ms. V was helping fans at NRG Stadium find their way.

This time around, you'll be able to find her helping visitors in the middle of the Final Four Fan Fest at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Whatever her assignment, her mission remains the same.

“We want to make sure that they had a good time,” she said. “And that they left with a good feeling, like 'we're going to go back to Houston the next time they're hosting a big event.’"

Ms. V said she knows volunteers like herself perform a very important service for the city of Houston at events like the Final Four. However, she's quick to point out, she gets something out of it as well.

“I just love it. I get my inner satisfaction from volunteering, from giving back,” she said. “It's just something I like to do. I started with my kids to show them money isn't everything. And you need to do something where you get your self-gratification. You feel good."

That's not to say her tireless work hasn't had some other perks.

“A guy came and he saw all of my volunteer tags hanging up, and I was getting windows done and he said, 'Oh my goodness. All these are volunteer?' and I said yes… and he goes, 'I’m going to give you a big discount!’”