Someone thought it was a good idea to introduce a 50-pound English Bulldog and a one-ton longhorn steer, and guess what?
It wasn’t.
One hour before kickoff of the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans – the last of the New Year’s Six college bowl games – the live mascots for Texas and Georgia got a chance to meet.
Georgia’s Uga X trotted to the planned rendezvous location on the sidelines at the Superdome and waited patiently for UT’s Bevo.
Instead of the Kodak moment the throngs of photographers were hoping for, Bevo charged at the red sweater-clad pup with little regard for the people in his way. SportsCenter posted video on social media showing Bevo break free from his pen and lower his horns toward the crowd.
Internet users, as usual, had 20/20 hindsight and put the planners on blast for the whole idea.