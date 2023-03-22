Klay Thompson arrives at Mavs game wearing Cowboys jersey in honor of Gavin Escobar, who died in rock climbing accident

Thompson arrived at Wednesday night's game in Dallas wearing No. 89 Cowboys jersey, which was Escobar's number.

DALLAS — The Golden State Warriors play in Dallas on Wednesday night, and guard Klay Thompson is taking the opportunity to honor a former Dallas Cowboys player and friend.

Thompson arrived at the American Airlines Center on Wednesday wearing a No. 89 Cowboys jersey, which was the number for former tight end Gavin Escobar.

Klay arrived at tonight's game in Dallas repping the number 89 in honor of his friend Gavin Escobar.



Gavin played four seasons as Tight End for the Cowboys during his NFL career. A native of Klay's hometown of Rancho Santa Margarita, he tragically passed away last fall. pic.twitter.com/zWtvcOlsyE — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 22, 2023

Escobar, 31, and a fellow rock climber died while climbing in California in September 2022. Firefighters attempted a rescue at Tahquitz Rock in the Idyllwild area but found the two dead when they finally reached the two climbers.

Escobar was drafted by Dallas in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft and played for the Cowboys from 2013 to 2016 in a backup role.

He also grew up in the city of Rancho Santa Margarita, California, which is also Thompson's hometown. According to the Warriors, Thompson and Escobar were friends.

After leaving football in 2019, Escobar became a firefighter for the Long Beach Fire Department. The department said he was hired in February 2022.

Escobar had a wife and two children.