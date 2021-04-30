Tim Hardaway Jr. leads the Doncic-less Mavs to win over Pistons | Locked On Mavericks

Hardaway scored 17 points in a row during a fourth-quarter stretch, capping that run with a 3-pointer with 1:05 remaining.

DALLAS — Tim Hardaway Jr. scored a career-high 42 points, helping the Dallas Mavericks overcome the absence of Luka Doncic in a 115-105 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

Trey Burke added 15 points for Dallas, which moved a game ahead of Portland for the No. 6 spot in the Western Conference.

Doncic missed the game because of a left elbow issue, and the Pistons were without their leading scorer as well in Jerami Grant.

The game was tight until the final minute. Hardaway scored 17 points in a row during a fourth-quarter stretch, capping that run with a 3-pointer with 1:05 remaining that put the Mavericks up 109-105.

