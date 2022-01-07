Mavs head coach Jason Kidd following NBA COVID protocols

Assistant coach Sean Sweeney will step into the role to coach the game in Houston, the team said Friday.

DALLAS — Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols and is out for Friday night's game against the Houston Rockets, the team announced Friday afternoon.

The team is down several key players already. As of Wednesday, Jan. 5, Boban Marjanović, Kristaps Porzingis, Trey Burke and Isaiah Thomas were all following the league's health and safety protocols.

Star player Luka Dončić, who is dealing with a right ankle sprain, is also doubtful for Friday's game.

Tip-off between the Mavs (20-18) and the Rockets (11-28) is slated for 7 p.m.