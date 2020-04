DALLAS — Veteran NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs has been in the league since 2015. So as his younger brother Trevon -- a cornerback out of Alabama -- was set to be drafted this year, Stefon penned a letter to his younger brother.

It is equal parts poignant, touching, and inspirational. The two brothers have leaned upon one another for a long time. And Stefon walks you through it all in this 2:49 video, posted to the NFL's twitter and Instagram accounts in recent days.