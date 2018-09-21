The Texas Rangers have fired manager Jeff Banister.

Bench Coach Don Wakamatsu to serve as interim manager for the rest of the season, the team said in a release.

Banister spent the last four seasons as the Rangers skipper, starting in 2015. During his time with the team, Banister led the Rangers to a 325-313 record and was named AL Manager of the Year in 2015.

“I informed Jeff Banister of our decision earlier today,” said Rangers President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Jon Daniels in the release. “I want to thank Jeff for his dedication and efforts with the Texas Rangers over the last four years.

Texas was 2-6 in two postseason appearances during his tenure.

The Rangers are 64-88 so far this season, with ten games remaining. Bench Coach Don Wakamatsu has been named interim manager.

