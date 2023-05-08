Rangers seek to continue winning ways out West against Seattle

With a series win in Los Angeles under their belts, the Texas next head up north to take on the divisional rival Seattle Mariners in another crucial AL West tilt.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers travel to T-Mobile Park in Seattle for the first time this season, a bit of a house of horrors for Texas as of late. The Rangers have gone 4-22 by Puget Sound since the start of the 2020 season. Nevertheless, Texas is 3.5 games up on the Seattle Mariners, who are tied with the Astros for third place in the AL West.

The rambunctious M’s came into the season on a huge high, as they enjoyed a year in which they broke their 21-year postseason drought which, at the time, was the longest in professional sports. This season, though, things haven’t gone as smoothly as Seattle had hoped as they try to work their way out of an early-year deficit.

Here’s what the Rangers can expect out of their trip to the Emerald City:

Where Seattle is coming from

Despite the hangover, the Mariners just completed the first half of a homestand by taking two of three from the reigning champion Houston Astros. It was a highly energized series that saw a benches-clearing confrontation and all three games being decided by two runs.

Even with the recent series win, Seattle has had their share of adversity. Ace Robbie Ray left the first start of the season with a forearm strain; last week he ended up needing Tommy John surgery. Ray’s injury left the Seattle rotation with questions now that they are without the former Cy Young winner. The Mariners will have answers for the series against Texas, with rotation mainstays Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, and Luis Castillo getting the nod.

Meanwhile, the Mariners’ offense has been sputtering at best, with only Jarred Kelenic hitting anywhere near the .300 mark. Everyone else in the usual Seattle lineup fails to top .262 – with first baseman Ty France reaching that mark. Seattle’s superstar-in-the-making, the electric Julio Rodriguez, has been incredibly slow out of the gate, slashing just .215/.282/.392.

Julio Rodríguez through 162 career games: 31 doubles, 33 home runs & 31 stolen bases. He’s the only player in MLB HISTORY to reach those numbers through 162 games. — Alex Mayer (@alexmayer34) May 6, 2023

The 2022 Rookie of the Year hit his first home run in two weeks in Sunday’s finale. New roster additions Kolten Wong, Teoscar Hernandez, and AJ Pollock have each sputtered in their first opportunities in Seattle.

At 4.4 runs per game, the Mariners are scoring a full two runs fewer per contest than Texas. Nonetheless, Seattle has still managed to pull off ways to win as they’ve climbed back to .500 at 17-17 after beginning the year at 11-16.

Things to watch for

Game 34: 8:40 PM CT, RHP Jon Gray (1-1, 4.40 ERA) vs. RHP Logan Gilbert (1-1, 4.01 ERA)

Game 35: 8:40 PM CT, LHP Andrew Heaney (2-2, 5.52 ERA) vs. RHP George Kirby (3-2, 3.11 ERA)

Game 36: 2:40 PM CT, TBD vs. RHP Luis Castillo (2-0, 2.38 ERA)

In addition to the loss of Ray, the Mariners are also without reliever Andres Muñoz. Muñoz was a standout last year, posting a 2.49 ERA over 64 games and was expected to be the go-to guy in the backend of the Mariners’ bullpen. They are also without reliever Penn Murfee. The 29-year old righty is on the IL with elbow inflammation, but was another one of those high-leverage relievers. In his 15 games this year, Murfee posted a 1.38 ERA with 15 strikeouts over 13 innings.

In Monday night’s opener, Texas sends Jon Gray to the mound to oppose Logan Gilbert. Gray is still trying to find his stride. In his last start against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Gray went 5 ⅓ innings, giving up four runs. He hasn’t been the winning pitcher since the victory over the Chicago Cubs on April 9th and has struggled with command for most of his starts.

"I got guys to lean on in here."



Jon Gray speaks on his up and down start today vs Arizona.

@Rangers | #StraightUpTX | 📺: BSSW pic.twitter.com/lf7st976OA — Bally Sports Southwest (@BallySportsSW) May 3, 2023

Gray has been keeping the team in the game, but hasn’t really taken control of a start yet. He’ll go up against Gilbert, who came off of a good outing against the Oakland Athletics, giving up just two runs in six innings. On the year, Gilbert has reached the 7th inning only once and gives up a lot of contact.

Tuesday’s matchup sees Andrew Heaney going against George Kirby. Heaney, since his history-making performance against the Kansas City Royals back in April, has looked relatively pedestrian. His last outing against the Diamondbacks was among his worst of the season. Heaney lasted just 4 ⅔ innings against Arizona while giving up six runs, including three homers.

Kirby, meanwhile, has been one of the workhorses for Seattle. Coming off a great rookie season for the club in 2022, Kirby has gone at least six innings in each of his starts outside of his first start, with three runs being the most runs he’s allowed in any start since he allowed four runs in his first start of the season back on April 3.

The finale will have Luis Castillo throw for Seattle. Castillo has also been a bright spot for the Mariners, giving up no more than three runs in each of his starts, with the exception being his last one against Houston on Friday. However, in that game he still went innings, equaling his season’s best.

The Rangers don’t have a pitcher listed for the finale, although it is expected that Dane Dunning will get another turn in the rotation after going five scoreless in the opener last Friday night against the Los Angeles Angels.