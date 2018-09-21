With just 10 games left in an abysmal 2018 campaign, the Texas Rangers have fired manager Jeff Banister.

Bench Coach Don Wakamatsu will serve as interim manager for the rest of the season, the team said in a release announcing Banister's "dismissal."

"We've spent a fair amount of energy this season on internal evaluation, across the board," General Manager Jon Daniels said in a Friday afternoon press conference. "It became clear to me that we would benefit from a change in leadership."

Banister has been the Rangers skipper since 2015. During his four seasons with the team, Banister led the Rangers to a 325-313 record and was named AL Manager of the Year in 2015.

Banister released a statement of thanks late Friday afternoon.

“We had some great times here, but it doesn’t last forever," Banister said. "I also want to thank the coaches, field staff, and especially the players who made it an honor for me to wear the Rangers uniform. And to the fans, I can’t tell you how much I have appreciated your support and kind words over the last four years. I certainly regret that we were not able to make a deeper playoff run for you in 2015 and 2016.

“Certainly I am disappointed that I was not able to finish the job. But this has been the experience of a lifetime. Thank you.”

Banister, famous for his career 1.000 batting average as a big leaguer and for a successful start to his managerial tenure, was saddled with a mediocre pitching staff and a roster decimated by injuries in 2018.

A bigger factor in the decision is likely communication issues between Banister and his players that have been reported this season. With the organization officially in a rebuild and Daniels signed on for a multiyear extension, the Rangers opted to part ways with Banister and bring in a fresh face to continue that development.

"There are times where you're looking for a new voice from leadership," Daniels said. "I don't care to get into any specifics, or things that are [...] rumored about. Jeff did a very good job for us. Ton of passion and energy and care, but we made a decision that a new voice was needed."

Banister was informed of the decision Friday morning.

The Texas Rangers announced today that Jeff Banister has been dismissed as the team’s manager. Bench coach Don Wakamatsu has been named interim manager for the remainder of 2018 season effective immediately. — John Blake (@RangerBlake) September 21, 2018

Texas went 2-6 in two postseason appearances during his tenure – both losses in the divisional round against the Toronto Blue Jays.

"[Banister] was the right man for the job," Daniels said, particularly noting the back-to-back playoff appearances. "But we're in a different spot now."

The Rangers are 64-88 so far this season, 31 games behind the Houston Astros with 10 games remaining. Wakamatsu takes over as interim manager in his second stint in Texas. He returned to the Rangers in 2018 after serving as the team's bench coach from 2003-2007.

Daniels had little to say about a timeline or any particular candidates for the full-time manager job, but said Wakamatsu would be in the running. Wakamatsu told the media Friday that he'd like to be considered for the job.

"I came back here because of Banny, I came back here because of Jon Daniels," Wakamatsu said. "I came back here because of some of the comforts of coming back home."

Banister's not-quite-end-of-season departure may conjure up memories of 2014 for Rangers fans. Ron Washington resigned with 22 games left that season after enigmatic off-field issues.

Tim Bogar took over for the final stretch of games, logging a 14-8 record as manager. He was thought to be the leading candidate for the manger role, but the Rangers, of course, opted to hire Banister instead.

Texas needs to win four of its last 10 contests to avoid tying that 2014 squad for the worst season since 1985.

