Mattress Mack earns historic payout after Astros win World Series

HOUSTON — Who needs Powerball when you can just bet on the Houston Astros?

Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale is no stranger to attention-getting bets, but now he's making history with them.

The Gallery Furniture owner stands to win $75 million after wagering $10 million between several sportsbooks on the Astros winning it all.

According to Caesars Sportsbook, Mack is now the winner of the largest payout on a single sports bet in legalized sports wagering history after winning $30 million on a $3 million bet he made with them back in May.

“I have no fear in me,” Mack said after he placed the early season bet while giving away mattresses in Atlantic City to military personnel, veterans and first responders at Harrah's casino. “I have a high tolerance for risk. If I lose, there's always another day.”

In addition to his $3 million bet with Caesars, Mack bet $2 million with BetMGM; $2 million with Barstool Sports; and $1 million each with Wynn, Unibet and Betfred.

After the win, Caesers released the following statement:

"What can we say? We just wrote the biggest check in sports betting history to Mattress Mack for $30,000,000. Would we do it all again? You bet.

While Mack may have won this round on the field, we’re proud of how we teamed up to support first responders and military veterans in Houston, Philly, and Atlantic City. And to Mack – we tip our Astros cap – and remind him that he can now support his Texans and Rockets…both attractively priced at +100000 to win a championship.

The Astros are also currently +550 to win next year’s Fall Classic.”

While Mack may have won this round, it doesn’t always work out for him. He lost nearly $10 million on the Super Bowl, backing the Cincinnati Bengals over the eventual champion Los Angeles Rams.