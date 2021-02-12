Should surging Stars be ranked higher in NHL power rankings after five-game streak?

Young players like Roope Hintz, Miro Heiskanen and Jake Oettinger have been instrumental in Dallas' five-game win streak. They'll look to keep it going Thursday.

DALLAS — The Dallas Stars are one of the hottest teams in hockey right now.

They knocked off a top three team on Monday night in the Carolina Hurricanes to get their fifth-straight win, which also made it seven of their last eight.

During the five-game win streak, it's been defense and goaltending that has helped the Stars overturn a disappointing start.

In those five games, the Stars allowed only six goals. They defeated four high-caliber playoff teams including the Avalanche, Oilers, Hurricanes and Blues, allowing only one goal in each of those games.

Rookie 25-year-old goaltender Jake Oettinger is now 4-0-0 on the year with an incredible 1.26 goals against average and .959 save percentage. Veteran goalie Braden Holtby has been stellar as well, allowing only two goals in his last two starts.

As the Stars climb back up the standings, they didn't get much love from the Locked On Podcast Network's NHL Power Rankings this week. After they were ranked No. 24 last week, voters (Locked On NHL podcast hosts from around the country) only moved them up two spots to No. 22.

On Thursday's Locked On Stars podcast, host Dane Lewis talked about why that spot is too low for them coming off a strong five-game win streak.

"I'm just not a fan of that spot, I voted them I believe at 16th," Lewis said on Locked On Stars. "I don't think they're a top 10 team in the league instantly because of this win streak, but I do think they belong somewhere near the top 15...Disrespect is something the Dallas Stars know all too well."

Last week Dallas beat:

- St. Louis 4-1

- Edmonton 4-1

- Colorado 3-1

- Carolina 4-1



"I truly do believe that this win streak is not a fluke and that we are truly seeing the Dallas Stars of 2021-2022," Lewis said on Locked On Stars. "This is the team that we thought they could be. I think they've finally just unlocked their potential and they're playing the way that they should be."

Should Roope Hintz be getting Hart Trophy buzz?

In Tuesday night's win over the Carolina Hurricanes, 25-year-old forward Roope Hintz recorded his first career hat trick, scoring three goals in the 4-1 Stars win.

He now has 10 goals on the season, all of which have come in his last nine games.

On Wednesday's Locked On Stars podcast episode, host Dane Lewis suggested Hintz could be making moves up the board for Hart Memorial Trophy consideration, the award given to the most valuable player in hockey.

"I believe right now he's the hottest player in hockey...the man is playing out of his mind...As of right now, if Roope Hintz keeps playing the way he is right now, and the Dallas Stars continue to asset their dominance on the league, there is no reason Hintz couldn't be in the conversation as a finalist for the Hart Trophy."

Meanwhile with the start that 22-year-old defenseman Miro Heiskanen has had, 16 points in 20 games to start the season, he's certainly on the early watch list for the Norris Trophy, awarded to the league's top defender.