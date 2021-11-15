Cowboys respond to blueprint with Week 10 thrashing of Falcons

The idea that the league had downloaded the Dallas Cowboys was quickly halted on Sunday with a 43-3 victory over the Atlanta Falcons

DALLAS — The Denver Broncos were said to have laid out the blueprint for how to beat the Dallas Cowboys as they earned a 30-16 victory over Dallas in Week 9 at AT&T Stadium.

Try as they might, the Atlanta Falcons would not find the same success running Denver's blueprint against the Cowboys.

"They tried that early and I think, as I said last week, the reason that I wanted it was because we didn’t play a good game and if they think that was the recipe for success against us, then good luck to them," Prescott told reporters after the 43-3 beatdown of the Falcons Sunday afternoon.

#Dak said Connor McGovern, whatever position he plays, just does his job.



"I don't know if he’s a fullback or an offensive lineman. Either way it goes he’s doing his job & whatever we have him to do he comes in and he does it. He’s a big part of the offense and helps out a lot" — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) November 15, 2021

Prescott was efficient as he completed 24 passes on 31 attempts for 296 yards and two touchdowns. The Falcons' pass rush didn't sack Prescott once as he led the Cowboys to 431 yards of total offense.

According to coach Mike McCarthy, the Falcons came out in man coverage and tried to duplicate the same success Denver had from winning the battle on the edge.

"They came out with the intention of challenging our perimeter, and I’m sure part of that was last week’s game and I just think it’s all part of the response that you’re looking for from our football team," McCarthy said. "I thought Dak played excellent today, in command, and our perimeter group really responded after last week.”

Receiver CeeDee Lamb had a game-high six catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns. The Cowboys were able to spread the ball around as receiver Michael Gallup picked up three catches for 42 yards in his first game since injuring his calf in Week 1. Amari Cooper also hauled in four passes for 51 yards.

Prescott says the offense's communication being on point is why they were able to find success against Atlanta.

"Receivers knowing their hots and sites, offensive linemen knowing who’s accountable in the protection and I’m just the product of delivering the ball," said Prescott. "But it takes all eleven of us to defeat the blitz, or whether they don’t blitz us. And it’s great to have a group like that that just communicates and takes pride in their job and their role."

Just because the Cowboys had a declaration of a win against the Falcons, Prescott knows the Cowboys will have to keep the same pace in practice as they gear up for the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11 at Arrowhead Stadium.

#Dak now has 17 games with a TD pass & TD run, the 2nd-most since 2016.#Bills' Josh Allen leads the way with 19https://t.co/PffLQp8MjD — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) November 14, 2021

Said Prescott: "Re-center and realizing this is the NFL and it’s tough, and you’ve got to earn it each and every day of practice and then you have to come out on Sundays and earn it again."

The Cowboys are 7-2 for the ninth time in team history and their first time since 2003. All eight of the previous 7-2 teams made the playoffs with four of them eventually earning the NFC East title.