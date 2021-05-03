The Sacramento Kings get the season sweep over Dallas. What happened?

Dallas loses another winnable game, Luka Doncic and coach Rick Carlisle get ejected. What happened? Nick Angstadt and Isaac Harris talk about it Locked On Mavericks.

DALLAS — Sacramento beat Dallas 111-99, giving the also-ran Kings a season sweep of the playoff-contending Mavericks.

All three games were in a span of 15 days. The Mavericks finished the stretch 6-0 against the other teams while going 0-3 for the second time in three seasons against the Kings.

Luka Doncic scored 30 points before getting ejected in the final minute after his second technical foul. Doncic is one technical away from a one-game suspension.

So, what happened?

Nick Angstadt and Isaac Harris talk about how Dallas dropped another very winnable game on this episode of Locked On Mavericks Podcast.

“It’s a lot players out there in the league that are not just going to back to you Luka!!!”



Read this out loud. https://t.co/ejICRJ2pOG — Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) May 3, 2021

Dallas Head Coach Rick Carlisle was also ejected from the game. In the post-game press conference, he indicated that it might be because of a particular referee.

Rick Carlisle mentions that he has "4 technicals this season all from the same guy" after the game. — Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) May 3, 2021

Finally, did you see the stare down from Delon Wright? The guys talk about that too.

