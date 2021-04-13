JJ Redick makes his Dallas debut in loss to 76ers | Locked On Mavericks

On this episode, Isaac Harris is joined by Callie Caplan to talk about Joel Embiid, J.J. Redick's debut, the relationship between Doncic and Porzingis, and more.

DALLAS — Joel Embiid scored 36 points and the Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up a long stretch of mostly road games with a 113-95 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

The 76ers finished 8-4 while playing 10 of 12 games on the road going into their final regular-season meeting with Brooklyn. Philadelphia took a half-game lead atop the Eastern Conference over the Nets.

Luka Doncic scored 32 points but the young Dallas star didn’t have much help with European sidekick Kristaps Porzingis sitting out the second night of a back-to-back.

JJ Redick made his Dallas debut after being sidelined by a sore right heel since being acquired from New Orleans at the trading deadline.

The veteran shooting guard returned against one of his former teams and former coaches in the Philadelphia 76ers and Doc Rivers. The Mavericks are hoping for a boost from the 3-point line from Redick.

He entered in the first quarter and missed his first two shots from inside the arc before hitting his first attempt from 3. He scored four points in his first game since March 3.

On this episode of Locked On Mavericks, Isaac Harris is joined by Callie Caplan to break down the game, including talking about:

Joel Embiid's performance

The debut of J.J. Redick

The relationship between Doncic and Porzingis

The Josh Richardson-for-Seth Curry trade

The Bachelor