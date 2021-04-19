How did the Mavs lose to the Kings like that? | Locked On Mavericks

The Sacramento Kings snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 121-107 victory over the Dallas Mavericks

DALLAS — De’Aaron Fox scored 30 points, Harrison Barnes added 24 and Terence Davis II 23 as the Sacramento Kings snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 121-107 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

Barnes scored 11 in the third quarter as the Kings built a 21-point lead midway through the period, held off a late Dallas run that cut the lead to six with 3½ minutes left, and never trailed.

Luka Doncic scored 37 points, 22 in the fourth quarter, for the Mavericks. Dorian Finney-Smith scored 22 points, one short of his season high, and Jalen Brunson added 20 off the bench.

On this episode of Locked On Mavericks, Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) and Isaac Harris (@IsaacLHarris) breakdown the Dallas Mavericks inexplicable loss to the Sacramento Kings and what went wrong for them.

Luka Doncic had an awful first half but responded well by going off in the second half and playing the best defense of anyone on the team.

Then they discuss Kristaps Porzingis' play, how he got only four shots in the second half, and what the Mavs need more from him.