Was the Mavs' loss to the Kings the worst of the season? | Locked On Mavericks

The Kings beat the Mavericks 113-106. Was it the worst loss of the season for Dallas? Nick Angstadt is joined by Locked On Kings host Matt George to discuss.

DALLAS — Tyrese Haliburton had 14 points and 10 assists in his second straight start in place of leading scorer De’Aaron Fox, and the Sacramento Kings beat the Dallas Mavericks 113-106.

But was it the worst loss of the season?

Nick Angstadt and Locked On Kings host Matt George both can't believe what happened on Monday.

Richaun Holmes added 24 points and six rebounds for Sacramento in his second game back after sitting out five with a strained hamstring.

Harrison Barnes had 19 points, and Buddy Hield scored 16 including a clutch 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter.

What's next for the Mavericks? They break it all down in this episode of Locked On Mavericks podcast.