Luka's game-winner was crazy and we need to talk about it. | Locked On Mavericks

Did you see Luka Doncic's crazy three pointer to beat the Grizzlies on Wednesday? Nick Angstadt and Isaac Harris talk about it on this episode of Locked On Mavericks

DALLAS — If you missed the Dallas Mavericks 114-113 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies you may have missed one of the greatest buzzer-beaters in recent memory.

The legend of Luka continues to grow.

Luka Doncic ended the night with 29 points and Kristaps Porzingis added 21. Grayson Allen led the Grizzlies with 23 but the guard who is a 90.6% free throw shooter missed a pair of free throws with 2.2 seconds left to set the stage for Doncic’s winning 3.

The Mavericks pulled victory from the jaws of defeat and Nick Angstadt and Isaac Harris are fired up about it.

How does this unexpected win affect the standings and where do the Mavs go from here? The guys break it all down in this episode of Locked On Mavericks Podcast.

