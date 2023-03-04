What Jason Robertson's record-breaking season means for the Stars | Locked On Stars

Robertson cruised past Mike Modano's nearly 30-year-old Dallas Stars points record over the weekend.

DALLAS — There's a new sheriff in Dallas, and his name is Jason Robertson.

Over the weekend, the young Stars forward set a new record for points in a single season during the Dallas era of the franchise.

And it came on his 100th goal of his career.

Jason Robertson records his 94th point of the ‘22-‘23 campaign. No one else in Dallas Stars history has more in a single season pic.twitter.com/HbFOz5RJ34 — Locked On Stars Podcast (@LockedOnStars) April 1, 2023

Through 76 games this season, Robertson has recorded 42 goals and 55 assists for 97 points, for more than Mike Modano's previous Dallas high set in 1993-94.

With six games remaining on the schedule, he'll likely eclipse 100 points, another step in his trajectory towards NHL superstardom.

"It feels like Jason Robertson is only scratching the surface of what is looking to be an incredible Hall of Fame-esque career," says Dane Lewis of Locked on Stars.

"There's still a lot of hockey to be played in his career, but give how he's started out, it does not seem too far fetched that he will one day be in the conversation with some of the greatest American-born players like Modano, Patrick Kane, and Auston Matthews."

It should be noted the Stars used to be the Minnesota North Stars, and they were more prolific single-season performances during that era posted by the likes of Neal Broten, Brian Bellows, Dino Ciccarelli, and Bobby Smith.

Since the team moved South, though, the benchmark has been Modano's 93 points, and it was fitting that he was in attendance when Robertson overtook him.

Modano won a Stanley Cup in 1999 with the Stars, and Robertson and Co. surely have that feat on their to-do list. He also sits first in franchise history with 557 goals and 1,359 in his Minnesota/Dallas tenure.

Still, Robertson is averaging 1.08 points per game over the course of his young career and is only 23 years old.