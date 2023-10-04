Are the Dallas Mavericks still the front-runners to keep Kyrie Irving?

The Dallas Mavericks shut down their stars ahead of the postseason but still want to re-sign Kyrie Irving.

DALLAS — The Mavericks shut down both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving for the final three games of the season, locking in a lottery pick in the NBA Draft and missing out on the postseason for the first time since 2019, just months after trading for Irving at the NBA trade deadline.

NBA insider Chris Haynes reported last week that despite a losing season caused by injuries and inconsistency and Irving choosing not to sign a contract extension with the Mavericks during the season, Dallas still plans to re-sign Irving this offseason when he hits unrestricted free agency.

According to Haynes, Dallas plans to use the offseason to restock its roster with wing defense and rim protectors to improve the team’s 23rd-ranked defense and provide support for All-Stars Irving and Doncic.

This news comes amid a chaotic close to the season for the Mavericks, with back-to-back losses to Charlotte that effectively ended their season, comments from Doncic about his personal frustration throughout the year, and a recent press conference by team governor Mark Cuban that attempted to explain away the loss of star guard Jalen Brunson and reaffirmed the team’s commitment to head coach Jason Kidd despite a losing season.

In an episode of the Locked On Mavericks podcast, hosts Nick Angstadt and Isaac Harris discussed Cuban’s comments, the decision to bench Doncic and Irving starting Wednesday against the Bulls, and the team’s poor performance on the court down the stretch of the season.