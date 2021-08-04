Porzingis silent during 4th quarter of loss against the Rockets. Why? | Locked On Mavericks

Kristaps Porzingis had zero shot attempts in the 4th quarter loss against the Rockets. Nick Angstadt and Isaac Harris discuss it on Locked On Mavericks.

The Rockets stopped a five-game losing streak with their 102-93 win over the Mavericks on Wednesday night. John Wall had 31 points and seven assists in his return from injury. Wall had missed four games with swelling in his right knee.

The game was tied with about two minutes left before the Rockets scored the next seven points to take a 96-89 lead with a minute to go.

Kristaps Porzingis had 23 points and 12 rebounds on the night but was conspicuously quiet in the 4th quarter, recording no shot attempts.

Luka Doncic also scored 23 but had a cold shooting night.

