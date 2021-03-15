Will Andy Dalton move to another team? | Locked On Cowboys

Free agency is ramping up. Will Andy Dalton move on to another team? Who will the Cowboys bring in to shore up the defense?

DALLAS — In this episode of the Locked On Cowboys Podcast, Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool discuss the opening bell of free agency and make predictions on what the Dallas Cowboys will do.

The long-term deal for quarterback Dak Prescott leaves the Dallas Cowboys needing to rework some contracts to make room for free agents.

Dallas is losing depth at linebacker and cornerback. Safety is an issue again, just as it has been for years. If Aldon Smith isn’t re-signed, the defensive line will need help inside and out. Plus, could Andy Dalton move on in free agency?

Finally, it's another Mock Draft Monday where the Cowboys select Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle at No. 10. Does the move make sense and how could he improve the offense in 2021?

