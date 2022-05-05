Is Duncanville track star Pierre Goree the fastest kid in Texas?

The SMU football commit holds this year's fastest 100-meter time in the country.

DUNCANVILLE, Texas — It's a question that gets different depending who you ask.

Let's start with the unquestionable: Duncanville senior Pierre Goree is a freak athlete and one of the fastest sprinters in the country.

Standing 6'1" at 220 pounds, Goree's size is unmistakable when he lines up on the track next to kids usually dozens of pounds smaller.

Goree has the speed to match.

He's run the 100-meter this year in 10.08 seconds, 10.09 and 10.10.

However, the official state record is still 10.11 by Houston Strake Jesuit's (and now All-American at Georgia) Matthew Boling.

Goree's times were considered wind-aided and to break the record, the wind cannot play that large of a factor.

He'll get another chance to break the record next weekend when he runs in the 100-meter at the state meet.

Goree's 10.08 second 100-meter ranks as the fastest time in the nation.

Unless his shoes are untied, he should stand atop the podium when the the near-10 seconds are over.

The state meet will be Goree's final track event for the foreseeable future.

The three-star safety is committed to play college football at SMU.

One small problem: SMU does not have a men's track team, since the program was dropped in 2004.

Goree committed to SMU as a high school junior before his 100-meter times made a giant leap as a senior.

"I've actually known Pierre since he was 12 years old," recalled Duncanville boys track coach Clayton Brookins, whose son ran hurdles with Goree when they were younger.

Goree intends to also run track in college but his options are limited.

He can compete in events as "unattached" -- meaning he would run without a school affiliation.

Or, he can transfer.

"I'm gonna stay with [SMU] and see if I can work something out with them or not," Goree said before Wednesday's practice. "And if not, God got me."

Goree, who grew up idolizing Usain Bolt, has Olympic dreams as well.

"I absolutely believe he has Olympic potential," asserted Brookins, a TCU All-American in 1998.

Brookins is in his first year as head coach of the Duncanville boys track team, and he has a loaded squad.

Besides Goree, the boys team boasts Division I commits to Arizona (Evan Simmons), Memphis (Garik Brooks) and Texas A&M (Christian Simmons).

"I will go on record and say this is one of the deepest track and field teams Texas has had in years," Brookins says, on record.



It's no surprise the boys 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams are among the best in the state. Both of which include Goree.

Duncanville will be a strong contender for the state title at next weekend's state meet.

After winning the Class 6A Region II title like the boys, the girls team is headed to the state meet, as well.

Unlike the veteran boys squad, the girls team is small in numbers and loaded with underclassmen.

"Aaliyah is my little quiet firecracker," smiled Duncanville girls track coach Yvette Green.

Duncanville sophomore Aaliyah Gipson will compete in the 200-meter at state after qualifying in the regional race.

"Praying -- I pray before every race to make sure I do good and that's really my secret," said Gipson.

The boys team has not won the state team title since 2000.

The girls team has not won it since ever.