It only took Trey Wilder three hours to create a work of art that is still setting social media ablaze.

On Friday, the Arlington-area native went over to the Fabrication Yard, located in the Trinity Groves area of Dallas near an intersection of Interstate 30 and Interstate 35.

Armed with just 8 spray cans worth roughly $64, he produced a six-foot-high, ten-foot-wide mural that depicted Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in the iconic image from Jordan Peele’s Academy Award-winning film “Get Out.”

Peele’s film is a dark mix of horror and comedy that provides a unique approach to examining cultural and societal issues regarding race and stereotypes.

Wilder is a Cowboys fan and understands Prescott must do what’s best for him. However, he has his own opinion on Prescott’s comments and the quarterback’s potential reaction to the depiction.

