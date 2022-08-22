High school football: Here are WFAA's top 5 games this week

With Texas high school football coming back this week, we looked at the top matchups of the week in the Dallas-Fort Worth area!

DALLAS — Texas high school football is back!

Thursday marks the first day of high school football games played in the Lone Star State, and there are already some highlight matchups from the opening week.

Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.

For a full schedule of those games, click here. The first broadcasted game will be No. 1 Stephenville vs. No. 20 Midlothian Heritage, but those aren't the only top matchups to highlight in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

Here are WFAA's top 5 DFW matchups of the opening week:

Duncanville vs. South Oak Cliff (Saturday)

Duncanville, the 6A Div. I state runner up in 2021, and South Oak Cliff, the reigning 5A Div. II state champion, will begin the year with a star-studded matchup that will be broadcast nationally Saturday on ESPN2.

Duncanville has four players on The Dallas Morning News’ top 100 recruits list for the class of 2023, and South Oak Cliff has an area-best seven players.

Last season, Duncanville defeated South Oak Cliff, 42-27. After this loss, South Oak Cliff won 15 straight games en route to becoming the first Dallas ISD state champion since 1958.

This game is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27.

St. John Bosco (CA) vs. Allen

Texas high school football powerhouse Allen takes on California's No. 1 team, St. John Bosco from the opening kickoff of the 2022 season. This game marks St. John Bosco's first ever trip to Texas.

Both programs have been crowned as national champions within the past decade. St. John Bosco was the 2019 MaxPreps National Champion, and Allen finished No. 1 nationally in 2014 when Kyler Murray played for the Eagles.

The Los Angeles Times reported St. John Bosco has also secured a team-wide name, image and likeness (NIL) deal for its players. According to the LA Times, St. John Bosco players who choose to participate will be paid $400 for posting personal experiences on social media accounts using the KONGiQ Sports Performance System – which is based in Dallas.

It is believed to be the first team-wide NIL deal in the high school ranks.

This game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26.

Aledo vs. Parish Episcopal

This is a juggernaut battle of public vs. private schools. Aledo holds the UIL record for state championships (10), while Parish Episcopal has won three straight TAPPS Division I state championships and five of the last 12.

Aledo has only lost five games in its past seven seasons, winning four state titles in that span. Star-studded defensive players highlight this marquee matchup, including Aledo four-star junior cornerback Jaden Allen (committed to Texas) along with Parish Episcopal's three-star defensive end/outside linebacker Tre Williams (uncommitted), three-star safety Daniel Demery (committed to Ole Miss), and four-star defensive lineman Caleb Mitchell Irving (uncommitted).

This game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26.

Melissa vs. Argyle

Both Argyle and Melissa – who were district foes in 4A in 2021 – moved up to 5A for the 2022 season and will square off once again as non-district opponents. Melissa shut out Argyle, 21-0, last season. It was Argyle's only regular season loss, and Melissa captured the district title.

Both Melissa and Argyle were bounced from the playoffs in 2021 by the same team: Stephenville. Argyle lost to Stephenville in the third round, 21-17, and Melissa lost one round later, 24-21.

These familiar foes will face off in week 1 ... and who knows? Maybe again the playoffs?

This game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m on Friday, Aug. 26.

Ennis vs. Waxahachie

We're starting off the 2022 season with a bang! It's one of the biggest rivalries in Texas: Battle of 287.

The teams first met in 1908 and have played annually since 1939. Waxahachie leads the series, 51-48-2.

In 2021, the two rivals duked it out in an overtime thriller, with Ennis coming out on top, 22-21, giving the Lions their 47th win in the series. Ennis has won the last three matchups in a row. Since 2010, the series is tied, 6-6.

This game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26.

