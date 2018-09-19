A host of high school football games have been rescheduled this week due to the likelihood of rain in the forecast Friday night.

Several games across the area have been canceled due to lightning through the season's first three weeks. That has at least 10 schools shifting their schedules this week. Storms that will move into the area Friday are expected to dump 1"-2" of rain across much of North Texas throughout the weekend.

Here's a list of games that have been rescheduled for Thursday, along with kickoff time and location. Is there a rescheduled game we missed? Tweet us @wfaa or @wfaasports.

• Rockwall vs. Martin, 7 p.m. at UTA Maverick Stadium

• Mesquite Horn vs. Arlington, 7 p.m. at Cravens Field

• Lamar vs. Richland, 7 p.m. at Birdville Fine Arts/Athletic Complex

• Mansfield vs. Summit, 7 p.m. at Newsom Stadium

• Brewer at Crowley, 7 p.m.

• Plano at Allen, 7 p.m.

• Sherman at Northwest, 7 p.m.

• Chisholm Trail at Boswell, 7 p.m.

• Lake Ridge vs. South Grand Prairie, 7:30 p.m. at Gopher-Warrior Bowl

• DeSoto vs. Waxahachie, 7 p.m. at Eagle Stadium

WFAA's Mike Leslie and Landon Haaf will be on hand for the Garland Naaman Forest-Rowlett game – being played Thursday as it was originally-scheduled – broadcasting the game live on Facebook and on WFAA.com.

© 2018 WFAA