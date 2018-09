In this week’s North Texas Rivals, we take Forney wide receiver Peyton Johnson Forney and North Forney offensive lineman John Taylor off the field and see what happens in a friendly contest of “pop-a-shot."

Forney and North Forney play in the 7th annual Unity Bowl on Friday, September 14 at Forney City Bank Stadium.

Last year, the North Forney Falcons got their first win in the contest between the two teams, 49-19.

