WATCH LIVE
On Air 1:55PM
52
Dallas, TX
Dallas Weather Summary: 52 degrees
Menu
Exact phrase
WFAA Alert Center
Live Video
Breaking
News
Weather
Delays/
Closings
Sponsored by
Home
News
Local
Money
Entertainment
Nation Now
Health
Politics
Life
Investigates
Weather & Traffic
Current Weather
Radars
Hourly & 10-Day
Closings & Delays
School/Business Closings Login
Hurricane Central
Live Weather Channel
MyOwnRadar
WeatherMinds
Traffic
Driving DFW
Driving Smart
Gas Prices
Sports
Latest Sports
College
Cowboys
High School Sports
Mavericks
MLB
NBA
NFL
NFL Draft
NHL
Rangers
Scholar Athlete
Stars
The Game Plan
Shows
GMT
TV Listings
Features
7/7 A City Moves Forward
Arts
At the Border
Carry The Load
Charlie Foxtrot
Consumer
Community First
Contests
Crime
DEALBOSS
DIY
Education
Food
Magnify Money
Oscars
Project Green
Remembering George H.W. Bush
Shaping DFW
Shop
State Fair
Texas
Texas Debate
Texas Lottery Results
The Shooting of Botham Jean
Verify
Vote Now
Wednesday's Child
WFAA Originals
Media
Video
Photos
Connect
Connect with Us
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
RSS Feeds
Jobs
Meet the Team
Share
Station Tours Request
© 2018 WFAA-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIGH-SCHOOL
Live high school hoops: 4A No. 9 Lincoln vs. 5A No. 3 Lancaster
Two of the brand names in high school basketball in Texas square off live on the WFAA Digital Network.
Author:
Landon Haaf, Mike Leslie
Published:
6:48 PM CST December 11, 2018
Updated:
6:49 PM CST December 11, 2018
© 2018 WFAA
Terms of Service
Privacy Notice
Your California Privacy Notice
Ad Choices
EEO Public File Report
FCC Online Public Inspection File
Closed Captioning Procedures
© 2018 WFAA-TV. All Rights Reserved.