It was a muggy Thursday night.

It was Week 1 of the high school football season.

And, it was my first time covering high school football in Texas.

(Yes, it lived up to the hype.)

I was on the sidelines for Hebron vs. Plano. A rematch of 2017's thriller.

Unfortunately, I don't know everyone's names yet.

(I'm working on it.)

But, I do know this one kid from Hebron put on an absolute show.

"I'm a dog on the field," he told me, a week later.

"When the ball's in the air, you just expect him to come down with it," admitted Hebron head coach, Brian Brazil.

This senior receiver took snaps and ran the ball. He caught screen passes. He looked like a one-man wrecking crew.

"I don't know if we've had a better wide receiver than him," said Brazil, hoping none of his former players would read this.

Halftime: Hebon 14, Plano 6

Plano scores.

Hebron 14, Plano 13

Fourth quarter begins..

This dude from Hebron scores on a QB draw (even though he's a WR) as he hurdles a defender en route to the end zone.

Hebron 21, Plano 13

Plano scores again, goes for two and converts. Tie game.

Hebron 21, Plano 21

Back homes Hebron.

Same kid catches a screen pass, jukes two defenders and spins another to his feet.

Touchdown.

Hebron held on to win, 28-27.

After the game, I find out the fella from Hebron is one of the best receivers in the country.

A 5-star recruit.

Despite offers from the likes of Alabama and Ohio State, he verbally committed to play at Oklahoma.

Over the last 10 years, nine OU receivers have been selected in the NFL draft...

"When I first got offered by Oklahoma, they brought me in and said I could be like a Sterling Shepard or Kenny Stills. Looking at them, that's where i wanna be," said this high school star.

At 6'2", 170 pounds, he has a promising career ahead of him.

"He's just naturally gifted," said Brazil.

Oh, I almost forgot...

His name is Trejan Bridges.

Don't you forget it.

Jonah Javad is a sports reporter/anchor at WFAA-TV.

