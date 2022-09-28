High school football: Here are WFAA's top games this week

With five weeks of Texas high school football in the books, we look at the top matchups of the week in the Dallas-Fort Worth area!

DALLAS — Five weeks of Texas high school football are in the books, and top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule this weekend.

This week, Leslie and Harrison will be calling a 5A-2 District 4 clash between Grapevine and Colleyville Heritage.

Below are WFAA's top DFW high school football matchups this week – starting with the Grapevine-Colleyville Heritage matchup.

Grapevine (3-1,1-0) vs. Colleyville Heritage (3-1,1-0)

It's the "Battle for the Red Rail!"

These two Grapevine-Colleyville ISD high schools are ranked in 5A-2 and each have suffered only one loss thus far. Grapevine lost to Argyle, 31-15, in week 3, then bounced back against North Side after a bye week. Colleyville Heritage's sole loss came early in the season at the hands of Texas High School in Texarkana.

Both squads handled business in the first week of district play, as Grapevine defeated Fort Worth North Side and Colleyville Heritage shut out Fort Worth Trimble Tech.

Colleyville Heritage is looking to extend its win streak in this rivalry to four straight games.

This game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Mustang-Panther Stadium.

Dallas Jesuit (4-1,3-0) vs. Highland Park (4-0,2-0)

We've got the top two teams in 6A District 7 in this top 15 area matchup!

Highland Park heads into this game off of a bye and an undefeated record so far, led by quarterback Brennan Storer. Through the team's four games, Storer has thrown for more than 1,000 yards, 13 touchdowns and only one interception.

Dallas Jesuit, however, has the top spot in district with three wins over Richardson Pearce, Irving and Lake Highlands. Jesuit's only loss thus far came against Rockwall in week 2.

First place bragging rights in district are on the line!

This game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Highlander Stadium.

Rockwall (4-1,1-0) vs. Mesquite Horn (4-1,1-0)

Here we have another fight for first place in district and what could ultimately decide who claims the top spot in 6A District 10. Rockwall and Mesquite Horn both enter this matchup 4-1 overall and 1-0 in district play. Rockwall defeated Rockwall-Heath and Mesquite Horn knocked off North Forney.

The winner here will take a strong hold of first place in the district standings. The only other team in this district with a win is Mesquite, who beat Tyler Legacy. Meqsuite still has Rockwall and Mesquite Horn on its district slate later in the season, so the winner of this matchup sets themselves up nicely moving forward.

This game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. Friday at Hanby Stadium.

Garland (4-1,3-0) vs. Wylie East (4-0,2-0)

Wylie East is chasing school history in this one! The team has started 4-0 for the first time since 2011, but are shooting for the programs first ever 5-0 start.

Standing in the way is another undefeated team in district play with the Garland Owls. After falling to McKinney North in week 1, Garland has rattled off four straight wins, including three in district play.

Garland, Wylie East and Wylie are the only undefeated teams remaining in 6A District 9, so a win here strengthens that team's position to claim the No. 1 spot.

This game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. Friday at Wylie ISD Stadium.

Coppell (4-0, 1-0) vs. Lewisville (3-1,1-0)

Coppell has started 4-0 for the first time since 2012, and Lewisville's only loss thus far came against Highland Park.

We've got a marquee matchup of an unstoppable force meeting an immovable object. Coppell's offense has been a well-oiled machine, scoring 44 points per game in its first four games. Conversely, Lewisville boasts a defense allowing only 16 points per game, which is starred by two top recruits in Cameren Jenkins and Caden Jenkins.

This game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. Friday at Max Goldsmith Stadium.

FW O.D. Wyatt (4-0,1-0) vs. FW Arlington Heights (4-0,1-0)

Here is the other side of the unbeatens in 5A-2 District 4 (see Grapevine-Colleyville Heritage). The winner here will join the winner of Grapevine-Colleyville Heritage as the district's remaining undefeated teams.

Fort Worth O.D. Wyatt has come out on top of a pair of low-scoring affairs (16-13 over Dunbar; 7-6 over Forth Worth Southwest), while Fort Worth Arlington Heights has secured its wins by putting on offensive clinics (49-31 over Joshua; 34-3 over Panther Creek; 50-0 over Fort Worth Poly).

Arlington Heights is averaging 40.5 points per game and allowing 15.5 points per game. O.D. Wyatt has scored only 21 points per game and allowed 16 points per game.

This game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. Friday at Farrington Field.

Palmer (4-0) vs Blooming Grove (4-0)

One last battle of the unbeatens on our schedule here in the DFW area, but in the smaller schools.

Palmer and Blooming Grove enter their first week of district play after sweeping the competition in non-district. Palmer is the defending 3A-2 District 7 champs, and Blooming Grove finished in third last season. The second place finisher, Edgewood, moved to District 9 after realignment, so the winner of this matchup could end up taking the No.1 spot in District 7 this year.

This game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. at Lion Stadium.

