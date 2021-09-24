Friday Night Football: Flower Mound vs. Marcus

Marcus hosts the Flower Mound Jaguars, with cross-town bragging rights on the line.

Marcus leads the all-time series, 12-9, and has won the last two, and five of the last seven, but what happens tonight will determine who gets bragging rights at the grocery store.

This game just matters a little bit more, despite the coach-speak. Brian Basil and Kevin Atkinson will try to tell the athletes that "it's just another game," so that the moment doesn’t feel too big... but these kids know this game has a little something extra.

Flower Mound QB Nick Evers is the best player on the field tonight. It's as simple as that. He is a 4-star prospect who fielded 25 different offers before deciding on Florida.

Marcus wide receiver Ashton Kozart could light up the field on the other side of the ball. He's still only a junior but is also looking at a handful of offers including Florida. He's a bona fide deep threat with speed to burn. Last year he ran a 10.74 100-meter.

They will kick-off for the 22nd time tonight on Friday Night Lights.