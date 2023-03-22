Duncanville basketball star and future Texas Longhorn Ron Holland getting ready for McDonald's All-American game

At 6'8" and nearly 200 pounds, Holland is a five-star recruit and was recently named the Texas Gatorade Player of the Year.

DUNCANVILLE, Texas — If you watched Duncanville boys basketball game at all over the last two years, you already know -- Ron Holland is one of the top high school basketball players in the country.

In the state of Texas, no senior is more highly touted than the Panthers star.

At 6'8" and nearly 200 pounds, Holland is a five-star recruit and was recently named the Texas Gatorade Player of the Year.

Holland won three straight state championships at Duncanville (2020, 2021, 2022), though two of them come with asterisks.

(The 2020 title is claimed by the school, however there was no championship game played that year due to the COVID shutdown. The 2022 title was vacated by the school, due to a recruiting violation.)

On Wednesday -- in front of family, friends, teammates, coaches and community supporters -- Holland received his jersey for the 2023 McDonald’s All-American game, following a long line of North Texas natives to receive the national honor.

The All-American Game will be held Tuesday, March 28, in Houston.

This summer, Holland will trade the golden arches for the burnt orange.

The coveted recruit is committed to the University of Texas at Austin and looks forward to keeping the program going in a winning direction.

The Texas men's basketball team is already a program on the rise, after reaching the Sweet 16 this year for the first time since 2008.

While the Longhorns will lose some key players to the NBA Draft and graduation, they'll gain the top high school player in the state and look poised to make another deep run in the NCAA Tournament next year.

Get those pointer and pinky fingers ready, Longhorn fans.