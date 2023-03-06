Here's the complete schedule for the World Baseball Classic

Each team will begin in pool play before advancing to a quarterfinals, semifinals and championship game if the team wins enough.

Example video title will go here for this video

The 2023 World Baseball Classic is set to be played in March.

This year, the international tournament will run from March 8-21 and games will be played in Taiwan and Japan overseas while here in the United States, games will be completed at the Miami Marlins' loanDepot Park and the Arizona Diamondbacks' Chase Field.

The tournament features a pool of 20 teams, including international powerhouses Japan, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. A number of Major League players represent countries across the tournament.

Each team will begin in pool play before advancing to a quarterfinals, semifinals and championship game if the team wins enough. After pool play, games are single elimination.

The championship will be held in Miami on March 21.

Here's the complete tournament schedule:

Tuesday, March 7

Cuba @ Netherlands - 11:00 p.m. on FS1

Wednesday, March 8

Panama @ Chinese Tapei - 6:00 a.m. on FS2

Australia @ Korea - 10:00 p.m. on FS1

Panama @ Netherlands - 11:00 p.m. on FS2

Thursday, March 9

China @ Japan - 5:00 a.m. on FS1

Italy @ Cuba - 6:00 a.m. on Tubi

Czech Republic @ China - 10:00 p.m. on Tubi

Cuba @ Panama - 11:30 p.m. on FS1

Friday, March 10

Korea @ Japan - 5:00 a.m. on FS1

Italy @ Chinese Tapei - 6:00 a.m. on Tubi

China @ Australia - 10:00 p.m. on FS2

Panama @ Italy - 11:00 p.m. on FS1

Saturday, March 11

Czech Republic @ Japan - 5:00 a.m. on FS1

Netherlands @ Chinese Tapei - 6:00 a.m. on FS2

Nicaragua @ Puerto Rico - 12:00 p.m. on FS2

Columbia @ Mexico - 2:30 p.m. on FOX

Dominican Republic @ Venezuela - 7:00 p.m. on FS1

Great Britain @ USA - 9:00 p.m. on FOX

Czech Republic @ Korea - 10:00 p.m. on FS1

Chinese Tapei @ Cuba - 11:00 p.m. on FS2

Sunday, March 12

Japan @ Australia - 6:00 a.m. on FS1

Netherlands @ Italy - 7:00 a.m. on FS2

Nicaragua @ Israel - 12:00 p.m. on FS2

Great Britain @ Canada - 3:00 p.m. on FS1

Venezuela @ Puerto Rico - 7:00 p.m. on FS1

Mexico @ USA - 10:00 p.m. on FS1

Australia @ Czech Republic - 11:00 p.m. on FS2

Monday, March 13

Korea @ China - 6:00 a.m. on FS2

Dominican Republic @ Nicaragua - 12:00 p.m. on FS2

Columbia @ Great Britain - 3:00 p.m. on FS2

Israel @ Puerto Rico - 7:00 p.m. on FS1

Canada @ USA - 10:00 p.m. on FS1

Tuesday, March 14

Nicaragua @ Venezuela - 12:00 p.m. on FS2

Canada @ Columbia - 3:00 p.m. on FS2

Israel @ Dominican Republic - 7:00 p.m. on FS1

Great Britain @ Mexico - 10:00 p.m. on FS1

Wednesday, March 15

Venezuela @ Israel - 12:00 p.m. on PS2

Mexico @ Canada - 3:00 p.m. on FS2

Puerto Rico @ Dominican Republic - 7:00 p.m. on FS1

USA @ Columbia - 10:00 p.m. on FS1