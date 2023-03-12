'That's just Hoge': Fort Worth golfer wins $1.475M, then flies home on seat 21C

Tom Hoge wasn't splurging after his big payday.

FORT WORTH, Texas — If you watched the Netflix "Full Swing" documentary about life on the PGA Tour, you might think *most* traveling pros' lives are all luxury, all the time, hopping from one tournament to the next on private jets.

Tom Hoge is one obvious exception.

The TCU grad - who's carved out a nice living playing golf, with $15 million in career earnings - still flies commercial like the rest of us. And apparently not first class.

Hoge's evolving travel itinerary for The Players Championship - ultimately won by Dallas' Scottie Scheffler on Sunday - was a prime example.

Hoge on Thursday struggled to a six-over 78, leaving him at risk of missing the weekend cut.

So, he booked a flight home to DFW for Friday afternoon, just to be safe, as he later told media. His Friday morning round of four-under 68 put him in contention for making the cut, but he wouldn't learn his fate until Saturday morning, after storms paused action Friday.

So, he booked another flight for Saturday afternoon. Better safe than sorry.

Well, Hoge made the cut. Then he made the most of his weekend, firing a Sawgrass course record 10-under 62 on Saturday to vault up the leaderboard.

He made moves again Sunday, with another 68, to finish tied for third. His reward? A $1.475 million paycheck.

And no, he wasn't splurging on a private flight home.

"Tom Hoge is going to pick up about $1.3 million and fly home to Fort Worth in coach," longtime AP golf writer Doug Ferguson tweeted Sunday afternoon. "That's just Hoge."

Tom Hoge is going to pick up about $1.3 million and fly home to Fort Worth in coach. That's just Hoge. — Doug Ferguson (@dougferguson405) March 12, 2023

Ferguson wasn't joking. In his replies was Hoge with a picture of his seat's less-than-spacious legroom:

"#21C," Hoge tweeted.