Tony Romo takes shot at pro golf breakthrough

The former Cowboys quarterback will play in the Korn Ferry Tour's Veritex Bank Championship at Texas Rangers Golf Club in Arlington.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is taking another shot at playing with the pros.

“I’m excited just to be able to be here and the people who support me, the fans come out and watch,” said Romo.

Romo is teeing it up in his sixth pro event — four times on the PGA Tour including the Byron Nelson in 2019.

The Veritex Bank Championship at Texas Rangers Golf Club in Arlington is Romo's second event on the developmental Korn Ferry Tour.

Romo’s shown on many occasions he’s got plenty of game. He changed his swing a few years ago and sounds confident for the test ahead.

"It’s been three or four years now for me going out and attacking each day,” Romo said. "I’m starting to see all the hard work starting to pay off."

When you’re the former starting quarterback of the Cowboys, it’s easy to get a golf game with just about anyone, especially when you’re as good a stick as Romo.

He plays regularly with several different local touring pros — including one who recently burst on the national golf scene.

North Texas resident Will Zalatoris’ runner-up finish at the Masters announced his arrival on golf’s biggest stage.

It was no surprise to Romo.

"He is a fantastic golfer, really high level,” said Romo. "Yeah, he’s just like a little brother to me, [we] played a lot of golf and talked a lot. He’s helped me in my game a ton."

We’ll find out soon if that help leads to a major breakthrough with Romo taking another swing at making his first professional cut.

"In a lot of ways you want to show to yourself the improvement you’re always hoping to obtain,” he said.

"You know, I’ve improved quite a bit over the last few years. I’m playing some of my best golf coming in so hopefully, I’ll show that."