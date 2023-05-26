Frisco, the center of the golfing universe, is a one-of-a-kind experience

The PGA's new headquarters and courses are hosting their first official tournament this weekend.

FRISCO, Texas — How does someone describe the new PGA of America Headquarters and its two courses?

“Jaw dropping,” Nikki Marquardt, corporate hospitality and sales marketing manager for the PGA, said. “I’ve never seen anything like this anywhere in the country.”

The new home of the PGA is so spectacular, even Dorothy and Toto would feel like they’re not in Frisco anymore.

“I’m like in a totally different place,” said 13-year-old Ryan Shirey.

“I feel like I’m probably in Arizona someplace than in Frisco, Texas,” said Frisco resident Curt Jeanpierre.

This weekend’s KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship is the first tournament at the course since the PGA moved its headquarters, which opened earlier this month, from Florida to Frisco.

The course is one-of-a-kind, but it plays just the same.

“It was hard,” said golfer Justin Leonard.

However, it’s easy being a fan.

“I love the game,” Jeanpierre said. “The game just doesn’t love me.”

What makes it easy to enjoy the game in Frisco is that perhaps no golf course has ever been so fan friendly.

This weekend’s tournament features celebrity chefs, a gigantic putting green and more.

“There’s really something for everyone to do here,” said Marquardt.

“It’s just exciting to be a part of that,” said Anthony Pastrick, senior brand manager for KitchenAid.

Best of all, much of the fan experiences are open year-round, whether a tournament is happening or not.

“This is a big deal,” said one fan.

“I think it’s fantastic for North Texas,” said fan Mario Vitale.

And lucrative.

Officials expect the PGA to make a $2.5 billion dollar impact over the next two decades.

“During the course of the next 12 plus years we’ll have 26 events hosted on both of our championship courses out here,” said Marquardt.

All of it in our own backyard.

“It’s special that we have this here,” said Shirey.

“You knew it was going to be amazing and it hasn’t disappointed,” another fan added.