Dallas native Scottie Scheffler sinks hole-in-one in final round at Colonial

Scheffler was a teenager the last time he hit an ace, according to the PGA Tour.
Credit: AP
Scottie Scheffler hits a tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, May 28, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

FORT WORTH, Texas — It's been quite the hometown experience for Scottie Scheffler.

The 26-year-old Dallas native sank a hole-in-one during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial in Fort Worth on Sunday. The ace came on the par-3 eighth hole during the afternoon.

Scheffler has made his way up the leaderboard and was fourth as of 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to the PGA Tour, this was Scheffler's second career hole-in-one on the tour -- the first coming as a 17-year-old making his tour debut at the 2014 Byron Nelson.

Scheffler attended Highland Park High School, where he won multiple state titles. He went to college at the University of Texas at Austin.

The 26-year-old is currently the No. 1 ranked golfer in the world.

