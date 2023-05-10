Fried chicken brings Baker Mayfield and Vince Young together before this weekend's Red River Rivalry

Mayfield and Young are both legends at their respective alma maters, so before the big OU vs. TX matchup--they served and hung out with fans at Raising Cane's.

DALLAS, Texas — Fried chicken is quite the olive branch to offer a nemesis.

Former NFL and University of Texas quarterback Vince Young met with Tampa Bay Buccaneers and former Oklahoma University quarterback Baker Mayfield at Raising Cane's in Dallas to show goodwill, serve, and hang out with fans before the Red River Rivalry at the State Fair of Texas.

Young dramatically won UT a National Championship in 2006, and Baker won the Heisman Trophy while at OU.

And yes, both do enjoy chicken.

"It definitely brings people together," Mayfield said with a laugh.

"Yeah, it brings me together, I know that much," Young added. "My son loves it every day after school, so I spend a lot of money here."

Texas and OU have played each other for 118 games since 1900. The rivalry has been happening annually since 1929. Saturday's game will be the 119th game.

Both Mayfield and Young have shined at the Cotton Bowl.

"There's something about the drive into the Cotton Bowl. You're at the state fair--one side is all crimson, and the other is burnt orange. You cherish the moments of this special college football rivalry. We've had great moments in this game, but it's the tradition and the culture that I think is the most special part about it," Mayfield said.

Young echoed that sentiment.

"The atmosphere--just walking into the stadium. I know my kids will enjoy it for the rest of their lives. I think it's going to be 35-28 (UT). Tight game. It's up in the air--you don't know what to expect--especially in this game. You never know."

Mayfield made sure to get a prediction in as well--this is the first time he'll be going to the game as a fan.

"I think it's going to be a close one too--38-35, good guys win (OU). I think both offenses can score quite a bit. It's an emotional roller coaster. At one point--the game plan goes out the window. I'm looking forward to it."

Young went as far as akin this year's team to his squad that won a national championship.

"We were good that year because we had really great chemistry--we've had some years at Texas where we didn't have a locker room. They had a lot of stuff going on over there. But now, everything feels together. The chemistry is strong," Young said.

Raising Cane's has been making a splash by inviting celebrities to work in its restaurants for a short period of time. It's a brilliant PR move for the company that continues to cement its name in the fast food industry.

Those celebs work the drive-thru, take orders, hang out with fans, and sign autographs.

Raising Cane's usually also donates money to a charity of those celebrities' choice. Founder Todd Graves did that for Young and Mayfield by presenting them with a check worth $25,000 for a charity they chose.

Mayfield and Young started their visit at the Raising Cane's on Illinois St. in Dallas by signing autographs. They both donned golden cowboy hats--a nod to the Golden Hat trophy given to the rivalry winner annually.

Both quarterbacks then got behind the counter and got to work. They took customer orders in-store, put on headsets, and hit the drive-thru.

Young was the sole one with previous experience in the service industry.

"I worked in a movie theater when I was younger. To do it again--you get kind of nervous in front of everybody because you're hitting buttons and everything. But I think, as quarterbacks, we did a pretty good job," Young said.